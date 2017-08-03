Artemis hits target: cheap funding with no dilution

The deal’s closest precedent is the €200m bond issued in October 2016 by Rallye, the holding company for shares in Casino, the French supermarket group. That was the first equity-neutral exchangeable bond.But although structurally similar, the deals were quite different in style. Rallye is a listed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.