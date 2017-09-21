CapitaLand preps S$1.8bn fundraise for acquisition

CCTML, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT), is planning to issue 513.5m rights units, offered at S$1.363 each and on a basis of 166 new units for every 1,000 existing units. This will raise it S$700m.The price offers shareholders a 19.6% discount to Wednesday’s closing price ...
