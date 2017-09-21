SFC admits defeat in push for input on IPO approvals

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange released on September 15 the conclusions to a joint consultation paper that was first published back in June 2016.The paper included a much-debated proposal on creating a listing regulatory committee, which would give the SFC earlier and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.