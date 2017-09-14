GlobalCapital Asia Regional Capital Market Awards 2017

Our decisions will be made on the basis of written pitches submitted by banks and presentations to our editorial teams.

Banks should submit their written pitches no later than October 9. We will then shortlist candidates in each category before arranging pitch meetings with those firms.

The awards period runs from November 16 2016 to November 15 2017. We will accept supplementary written pitches for deals that banks feel are worthy of consideration for an award, but which price after a bank has conducted the relevant asset class meeting with our team. We may then follow up with a further discussion.

The results of the awards will be released online in early December.

Award-winning deals will demonstrate any or all of the following — superb execution, fulfilment of client needs, excellent reading of market conditions and investor appetite, aftermarket support, challenges that were overcome, and structural or other innovation.



Award-winning banks will demonstrate: breadth of coverage, origination and execution success, client relationship strength, market share development, and diversity of business in terms of deal type, client and geography.



We may omit a category if we feel there is no worthy candidate or if we consider deal flow to have been insufficient to merit its inclusion.

Please contact us if you have any questions about the awards process. See below for all the important details.

Thanks and good luck.

Pitching rules

· The awards period runs from November 16 2016 to November 15 2017.

· We will only consider transactions from Asia excluding Japan and Australia. The exceptions are deals denominated in offshore renminbi or offshore rupee which will be eligible regardless of where the issuer is from.

· The deadline for written pitches is October 9. Please submit your pitches on time. Late submissions may mean it is impossible to organise a meeting.

· The written pitch for a deal should be no more than three pages in length. Pitches for a bank award should be no more than five pages. Word, PDF and PowerPoint formats will be accepted.

· For deal awards, please submit just ONE deal per category.

· For loan transactions, syndication must be completed.

Key dates

Deadline for written pitches: October 9

Pitch meetings: October 10 to mid-November

Results released online: early December





2017 Awards categories

Equity

Best ECM house

Best ECM deal*

Best equity-linked deal

Best IPO

Best follow-on/ABB

Loans

Best loans house

Best loan*

Best leveraged/acquisition finance

Best investment grade syndicated loan

Best high yield syndicated loan

Best project finance deal

Bonds

Best G3 bond house

Best high yield bond house

Best local currency bond house

Best bond*

Best local currency bond

Best structured finance

Best high yield bond

Best investment grade corporate bond

Best financial bond

Best SSA bond

Investment bank

Best investment bank

Best Asian investment bank





* Banks do not need to pitch for each category. For the best overall deal awards, please pick one of the awards you have pitched for a sub-category. For example, if you have pitched separate ECM deals for Best IPO, Best Follow-On/ABB and Best Equity-Linked Deal, you should pick one of these deals to represent your Best ECM Deal pitch as well.





For questions, please contact:

Matthew Thomas

Asia Bureau Chief

Banking and Capital Markets Group

Euromoney Institutional Investor

Desk: +852 2912 8075

Email: matthew.thomas@euromoneyasia.com

Rashmi Kumar

Editor

GlobalCapital Asia

Euromoney Institutional Investor

Desk: +2912 8036

Email: rashmi.kumar@globalcapital.com