Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ghana Cocoa Board signs 25th facility

Ghana Cocoa Board has signed its annual financing for its cocoa harvest at $1.3bn with 24 lenders, the 25th time the organisation has done the facility.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 20 Sep 2017

The 11 month pre-export receivables-backed trade finance facility was arranged by Rabobank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Standard Bank and SMBC, along with the initial mandated lead arranger Ghana International Bank.

Bank of China, MUFG, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, ICBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 281,667.09 950 10.83%
2 JPMorgan 247,552.80 886 9.52%
3 Citi 174,737.19 533 6.72%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 136,410.87 642 5.25%
5 Barclays 103,966.98 430 4.00%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 15.51%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 13.06%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,644.31 11 11.19%
4 JPMorgan 1,496.41 4 6.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,375.20 5 5.82%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 15,327.31 60 7.02%
2 BNP Paribas 13,525.21 72 6.19%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.73%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,531.87 64 5.28%
5 HSBC 11,259.39 69 5.16%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 31,971.88 102 6.84%
2 HSBC 31,343.18 140 6.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,468.55 82 6.09%
4 BNP Paribas 24,679.63 135 5.28%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 22,195.55 122 4.75%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%