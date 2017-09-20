Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB tempts Australians with green Kangaroo

The European Investment Bank tapped its January 2028 Australian dollar Climate Awareness Bond on Wednesday. The bond’s green credentials attracted investors rarely seen that far along the credit curve, a promising sign for the market’s maturity.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 20 Sep 2017

“The investor base for EIB’s Climate Awareness Bond is broader than typical Kangaroo issues in the long end,” said Mark Yeomans, executive director of public sector origination at Nomura.

Leads JP Morgan and Nomuracirculated initial price thoughts of 54bp over mid-swaps for the A$200m ($159.9m) 3.3% January 2028 ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,016.25 33 6.66%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 4,769.80 31 6.34%
3 Citi 4,350.51 20 5.78%
4 JPMorgan 4,228.73 27 5.62%
5 BNP Paribas 3,640.15 23 4.84%