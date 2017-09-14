Kexim goes to Lion City for Sing dollar bond

Joint lead managers and joint bookrunners DBS Bank and Standard Chartered opened books for the Reg S five year bullet at 55bp to 60bp over the Singapore Swap Offer Rate.
The senior bonds will be listed in Singapore and are expected to hold an Aa2/AA rating. The issuer is rated Aa2/AA/AA-....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.