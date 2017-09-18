Puma's $425m pushes loan tenor to five years

Puma Energy Holdings Ltd is rated Baa2/BB. It is often considered an emerging market credit, as much of its activities are there.The facility, signed on September 14, comprises a $350m tranche 'A' unsecured amortising term loan, with an accordion feature of up to $75m, and tranche 'B', ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.