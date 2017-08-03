MUFG hires from BNPP for insurance DCM

Franck Viort will join MUFG in October to lead the bank's insurance coverage within the EMEA financial institutions group. He will report to Julian van Kan, MUFG’s head of FIG for EMEA.MUFG has been bulking out its FIG team in 2017 with a number of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.