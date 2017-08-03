Watermark
MUFG hires from BNPP for insurance DCM

MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) has hired a senior banker from BNP Paribas to front its EMEA insurance team.

Franck Viort will join MUFG in October to lead the bank's insurance coverage within the EMEA financial institutions group. He will report to Julian van Kan, MUFG’s head of FIG for EMEA.

MUFG has been bulking out its FIG team in 2017 with a number of ...

