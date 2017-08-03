Watermark
Expect good times to roll once Cordray departs — panel

Panelists at iGlobal Forum’s Specialty Finance Conference in New York predicted looser regulation and less oversight by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) once the term of director Richard Cordray comes to an end.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:45 PM
With Cordray set to possibly resign in the next few weeks to run for Ohio governor or leave next summer, talk of the direction of the bureau under a candidate appointed by President Donald Trump was at the forefront of the panel discussion on Thursday. Given the the ...

