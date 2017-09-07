Mapletree Logistics prices block high to net S$354m
Mapletree Logistics Trust sealed an accelerated bookbuild at the top of guidance on Wednesday, raising S$353.5m ($261.8m) from the first step of a two-pronged equity raise to fund the acquisition of a Hong Kong warehouse.
The Singapore-listed trust is planning a non-renounceable preferential offering
of new units to existing unitholders next week, the second of its equity funding plans. It will also use debt to raise capital for the acquisition of Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi from its sponsor, the Temasek-owned real
