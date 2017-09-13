Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OCC still at “discussion stage” for fintech bank charter

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika told attendees at the Finovate Fall conference in New York that the special purpose banking charter for fintech companies is still being developed, but was confident that his replacement would take up the cause.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 13 Sep 2017

Noreika confirmed that while discussions have progressed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) was still not ready to “take a concrete step” to use the charter, echoing a statement he made during a speech in July.

“We’re getting our feet wet. It’s like getting into ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,403.84 233 13.05%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,387.21 213 11.12%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 61,835.61 192 9.91%
4 JPMorgan 45,343.15 142 7.27%
5 Credit Suisse 36,407.00 110 5.84%