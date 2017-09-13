Watermark
Goldman subsidiary scoops up $2.4bn in Fannie mortgages

A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, MTGLQ Investors, has bought $2.4bn of mortgages from Fannie Mae, as other investors eye the attractiveness of non-performing and re-performing mortgage credit in a strengthening US housing market.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Sep 2017

The sale was announced on August 10 with 10,700 loans on the block, totalling $2.43bn in unpaid principal balance. The deal was marketed by Citigroup.

The loan sale was the fourth time that Fannie Mae has sold a portfolio of re-performing mortgages since starting the sale programme in October ...

