Lone Star brings first Neinor Homes selldown since its IPO

Lone Star Funds, the US private equity group, has launched the first selldown of shares in Neinor Homes, the Spanish property developer, since its €775m IPO in March.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 13 Sep 2017

Citigroup and Credit Suisse, the IPO global coordinators, are bookrunners alongside JP Morgan.

The block of 15.8m shares, a 20% stake, is worth €304m, based on the €19.25 closing price of Neinor on Wednesday.

Shares in Neinor have risen 17% since its flotation, giving it a ...

