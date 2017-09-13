Lone Star brings first Neinor Homes selldown since its IPO

Citigroup and Credit Suisse, the IPO global coordinators, are bookrunners alongside JP Morgan.
The block of 15.8m shares, a 20% stake, is worth €304m, based on the €19.25 closing price of Neinor on Wednesday.Shares in Neinor have risen 17% since its flotation, giving it a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.