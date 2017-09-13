Watermark
Netherlands' final €1bn sale of ASR Nederland is covered

ASR Nederland will return to full private ownership this week after NLFI, the organisation that manages the investments of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, launched the sale of its final 20.5% stake in the insurance company on Wednesday evening.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 13 Sep 2017

ABN Amro, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are bookrunners. Rothschild is financial adviser to NLFI.

By 6.50pm London time the book was covered, but there was no price guidance yet.

Shares in ASR Nederland closed 0.5% higher at €34.08 on Wednesday after it announced that it had agreed ...

