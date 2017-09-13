Netherlands' final €1bn sale of ASR Nederland is covered

ABN Amro, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are bookrunners. Rothschild is financial adviser to NLFI.
By 6.50pm London time the book was covered, but there was no price guidance yet.Shares in ASR Nederland closed 0.5% higher at €34.08 on Wednesday after it announced that it had agreed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.