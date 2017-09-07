Haitong UniTrust plans September IPO launch

The trade is pending approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said a banker on the deal.Once it gets the nod, sponsors CICC, Citi, CMB International and Haitong plan to seek a listing hearing with the Hong Kong bourse for its approval as early as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.