Wynn Macau rolls out new dual-trancher

Sole global co-ordinator and left lead bookrunner Deutsche Bank set price guidance between 5% and 5.25% for a seven non call three year bond, and 5.5% to 5.625% for a 10 non call five, following a roadshow earlier this week.Other joint bookrunners include BNP Paribas, BOC International, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.