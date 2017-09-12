Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Post Advisory to join CLO manager ranks as market booms

Asset management firm Post Advisory Group said on Tuesday that it will build a US CLO management business, to be led by the former head of Alcentra’s US loan business, as deal volumes race past last year’s figures.

  • By David Bell
  • 12 Sep 2017

Post Advisory Group said on Tuesday that it had hired Bill Lemberg, formerly head of US loans at Alcentra, to head up a new CLO management business at the firm.

The business will finance risk retention requirements using capital from Post’s parent company, Principal Financial Group, as well ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,528.24 234 13.13%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,194.91 213 11.14%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 61,257.00 190 9.86%
4 JPMorgan 45,749.64 156 7.37%
5 Credit Suisse 36,086.74 109 5.81%