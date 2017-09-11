Loan fund outflows, refi slowdown could spur primary CLOs

According to data from JP Morgan, leveraged loan funds reported an outflow of around $40m last week, the fifth net outflow in the past six weeks. With expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate risk softening, retail investors have pulled cash from the loan market.Data in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.