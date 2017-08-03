Bank of Ireland hires for levfin syndicate from SocGen

Lacault will become a managing director, reporting to Paul McKenna, global head of syndicated finance at the bank.In the bank’s statement, McKenna said that “leveraged finance has for a long time been a key business for Bank of Ireland and we continue to grow the franchise ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.