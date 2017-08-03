Watermark
Bank of Ireland hires for levfin syndicate from SocGen

Etienne Lacault has joined Bank of Ireland’s leveraged syndicated finance team, the bank said in a notice on Friday. He last worked at Société Générale.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:45 PM

Lacault will become a managing director, reporting to Paul McKenna, global head of syndicated finance at the bank.

In the bank’s statement, McKenna said that “leveraged finance has for a long time been a key business for Bank of Ireland and we continue to grow the franchise ...

