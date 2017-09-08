Watermark
BOCHK eyes giant Rmb9bn Panda bond

Bank of China Hong Kong (BOCHK) is coming back to the Panda bond market after a two year absence, with the ambition of raising a whopping Rmb9bn ($1.38bn) from a one year note.

  • By Paolo Danese
  • 08 Sep 2017

BOCHK picked Bank of China as the lead underwriter, which will open books on September 13 and aim to price the deal on the following day, according to documents filed with Shanghai Clearing House. The bond will settle on September 15.

BOCHK will take the proceeds offshore ...

