BOCHK eyes giant Rmb9bn Panda bond

BOCHK picked Bank of China as the lead underwriter, which will open books on September 13 and aim to price the deal on the following day, according to documents filed with Shanghai Clearing House. The bond will settle on September 15.BOCHK will take the proceeds offshore ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.