EU member states clash on CCP location policy

European Union member states are pushing back against the European Commission’s June 13 proposal on supervising clearing houses (CCPs), which could forcefully relocate systemically important institutions to within the EU, with questions of sovereignty and liquidity fragmentation arising.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Jean Comte
  • 07 Sep 2017
A leaked document with written comments from various European delegations in preparation for a meeting of a European Council preparatory body next week, compiled by Estonia and seen this week by GlobalCapital, shows that EU members are already staking out grounds for the battle to come over clearing location ...

