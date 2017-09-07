Watermark
Behnam sworn in at CFTC, Quintenz gets chief of staff

Trump’s first Democrat pick for commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, was sworn in on Wednesday. He joins Brian Quintenz, who participated in the ceremony three weeks ago.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 07 Sep 2017

The duo were confirmed, alongside chairman Christopher Giancarlo, before the Senate on August 3, leaving two more seats yet to be filled by the Trump administration.

GlobalCapital understands that Behnam couldn’t attend the ceremony earlier because of a busy schedule.

