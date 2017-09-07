Behnam sworn in at CFTC, Quintenz gets chief of staff

The duo were confirmed, alongside chairman Christopher Giancarlo, before the Senate on August 3, leaving two more seats yet to be filled by the Trump administration.
GlobalCapital understands that Behnam couldn’t attend the ceremony earlier because of a busy schedule....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.