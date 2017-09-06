Primary pipeline comes alive as market looks to Miami confab
Timeshare, Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) student loan, RMBS and single family rental (SFR) transactions hit the pipeline on Wednesday, as market participants gear up for the annual securitization bash in Miami Beach.
The $325m timeshare deal, Vistana 2017-1, is backed by loans issued by Vistana Signature Experiences, a subsidiary of Interval Leisure Group. The deals includes receivables from properties under the Sheraton, Westin and Hyatt brands. The offering is rated by Fitch Ratings, while Wells Fargo has been tapped as
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.