Conning boosts structured and corporate credit teams

Insurance company asset manager Conning has hired a new managing director in its structured product team, as well as promoting a new managing director in corporate credit research.

  • By David Bell
  • 06 Sep 2017

The firm said on Wednesday that Paul Norris has joined the Hartford, Connecticut based firm as managing director, head of structured products. Norris will be responsible for overseeing research, investment and trading in US structured products.

He has joined from Mariner Investment Group where he managed a mortgage ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,619.62 235 13.28%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,094.42 213 11.24%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 61,433.86 191 9.99%
4 JPMorgan 44,028.79 155 7.16%
5 Credit Suisse 36,030.03 108 5.86%