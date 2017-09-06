Watermark
France offloads €1.53bn of Engie to finance Macron's innovation fund

The French government came back to the equity block trade market on Tuesday night to sell another 4.5% chunk of its stake in Engie, the power and gas company, for €1.53bn, as part of a new €10bn asset sale programme announced in July.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06 Sep 2017

JP Morgan was global coordinator, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley bookrunners.

Launched after an auction process, the sale of 99.9m shares, a 4.1% stake, was priced at €13.80. That was a discount of 1.2% to the closing price of Engie on Tuesday. The stock has risen by ...

