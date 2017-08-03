Watermark
Tanzania signs $500m syndicated loan

Tanzania has signed a $500m loan with Credit Suisse and a syndicate of other banks, according to an official close to the deal.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:15 PM


The loan has a tenor of five years and was signed in August.

At the end of last year, the sovereign’s finance minister Philip Mpango said Tanzania was in talks with Credit Suisse for a $300m loan, which it plans to use the funds to finance infrastructure projects.

He also ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 265,099.76 899 10.82%
2 JPMorgan 231,816.81 845 9.46%
3 Citi 161,746.79 499 6.60%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 126,303.98 613 5.16%
5 Barclays 101,169.59 408 4.13%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,571.16 8 16.43%
2 Citi 3,053.17 8 14.05%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,548.48 9 11.73%
4 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 6.73%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,375.20 5 6.33%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,813.04 57 7.04%
2 BNP Paribas 13,304.82 71 6.33%
3 Goldman Sachs 12,507.36 48 5.95%
4 Deutsche Bank 11,196.13 62 5.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,818.11 44 5.14%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 30,930.63 96 7.04%
2 HSBC 29,567.47 119 6.73%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,148.24 76 6.40%
4 BNP Paribas 23,173.75 127 5.27%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 21,106.13 117 4.80%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%