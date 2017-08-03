Rosneft stirs doubts as EM bankers grow comfortable with Russian risk

Pre-export finance (PXF) facilities have been the most popular type of loan issued in Russia this year, with five signed so far.
PXF facilities are usually secured against revenue from the borrower's output, which is collected from an escrow account.“They are the most popular structure for Russia deals ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.