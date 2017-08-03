Watermark
CLO credit quality slipping, as issuance volume soars

Credit quality in new issue CLOs is sliding, according to Moody’s Investors Service, as managers continue to churn out deals despite difficulties sourcing loan collateral.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:30 PM

Data from the rating agency released on Thursday reflects the difficulties that CLO managers have faced when trying to fill loan warehouses.

Deals that were ramped in the second quarter of the year showed weaker overall portfolio credit quality compared to first quarter deals, based on an increase ...

