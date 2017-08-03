Solid demand for Balder’s HY hybrid

Early on Thursday evening, Balder sold its €350m hybrid bond — a perpetual note with a 5.5 year non-call period — with a coupon of 3.125%, 37.5bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 3.5%. It carries ratings of Ba2/BB+ by Moody’s and S&P.The borrower had started ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.