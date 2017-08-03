Watermark
Solid demand for Balder’s HY hybrid

Swedish property manager Fastighets AB Balder printed the year’s first hybrid bond with speculative grade ratings on Thursday, after investors oversubscribed its €350m offering by 4.5 times.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:15 PM

Early on Thursday evening, Balder sold its €350m hybrid bond — a perpetual note with a 5.5 year non-call period — with a coupon of 3.125%, 37.5bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 3.5%. It carries ratings of Ba2/BB+ by Moody’s and S&P.

The borrower had started ...

