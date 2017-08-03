Barclays gives investors rare chance to buy euro T2

Barclays raised €1.5bn of long 10 year tier two bonds at 190bp over mid-swaps. The bonds can be called after the first five years.Sole bookrunner Barclays started with price thoughts of 200bp area, but it was able to pull the spread tighter after investors put ...
