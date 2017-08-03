Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

MUFG achieves ‘extraordinary’ price for first euro holdco deal

Mitsubishi UFJ set the spread at 45bp over mid-swaps for a €750m seven year note in its debut holdco euro issuance on Thursday.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 02:30 PM
Bankers away from the deal thought that MUFG paid little new issue premium. One estimated fair value in the 40bp to 50bp area. Another thought it was in the high 30bp and said in terms of pricing the deal went “extraordinarily well”. A third banker said there was ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,571.65 37 6.20%
2 UniCredit 7,091.73 56 5.13%
3 Commerzbank Group 6,950.07 43 5.02%
4 BNP Paribas 6,596.55 28 4.77%
5 LBBW 6,164.20 30 4.46%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 76,884.00 295 7.32%
2 Goldman Sachs 67,271.89 344 6.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,234.96 245 6.31%
4 Citi 65,393.58 392 6.23%
5 JPMorgan 62,768.65 301 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 58,526.24 215 10.66%
2 Citi 56,198.52 305 10.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,565.99 208 9.76%
4 JPMorgan 52,008.09 231 9.48%
5 Goldman Sachs 51,150.33 282 9.32%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.41%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.01%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.75%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.73%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 6.27%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,959.44 28 14.05%
2 Barclays 6,735.15 18 11.89%
3 BNP Paribas 3,862.96 19 6.82%
4 Credit Suisse 3,837.04 18 6.77%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.18%