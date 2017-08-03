Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Goldman soon to price sale of Dkr2.4bn of Dong shares

Goldman Sachs is soon to close a block trade of its Dong Energy shares, its third sale since the IPO, with price guidance standing at Dkr320 to Dkr322 a share.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:00 PM

The sale, led by Goldman itself, Danske Bank and Nordea, was launched without a price range at 5pm CET on Wednesday evening, just after the Copenhagen market had closed.

Dong’s shares had closed at a record high of Dkr337.3, which is 44% above the IPO price of Dkr235.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 286,144.21 1057 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 259,415.12 1184 8.17%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 254,706.73 874 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 193,333.72 622 6.09%
5 Barclays 186,527.44 714 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,189.26 77 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,631.10 94 6.49%
4 BNP Paribas 22,287.05 124 5.24%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,398.26 115 4.79%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.82%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.90%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,902.33 66 6.80%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,231.40 59 6.42%