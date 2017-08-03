Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LEG goes boldly long with €400m eight year CB as supply builds

LEG Immobilien, the German housing company, followed its peer TAG Immobilien into the convertible bond market on Tuesday, inspired by the same idea of getting into the market ahead of what could be a rush of deals in September.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:00 PM

Oddly, the two companies that had the same plan were from the same sector — German housing — an industry that has already produced two CB issues earlier in the year, from Immofinanz and Deutsche Wohnen.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs were global ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 286,144.21 1057 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 259,415.12 1184 8.17%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 254,706.73 874 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 193,333.72 622 6.09%
5 Barclays 186,527.44 714 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,189.26 77 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,631.10 94 6.49%
4 BNP Paribas 22,287.05 124 5.24%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,398.26 115 4.79%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.82%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.90%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,902.33 66 6.80%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.75%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,231.40 59 6.42%