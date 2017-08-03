EIB readies in sterling as KfW snatches big size

The European Investment Bank has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities to run the books for a £500m no-grow December 2023 note.The vast majority of SSA issuance in sterling is in maturities of five years or below but, according to a banker at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.