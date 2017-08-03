Watermark
KBN breaks recent dollar trend with tightened deal

Kommunalbanken made what bankers away from the trade described as an “excellent” choice of tenor with a dollar benchmark on Wednesday as it tightened pricing from guidance — something that not every issuer has been able to achieve in the currency over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, a Japanese issuer mandated for a trade that bankers expect to go well despite geopolitical tensions in Asia.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM

Leads BMO Capital Markets, Citi and Mizuho priced the no-grow $1bn September 2019 Reg S/144A for KBN at 4bp over mid-swaps, inside guidance and price thoughts of 5bp area. The final book was $1.49bn.

Several of last week’s dollar deals —a two year from ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.46%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.47%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.84%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.76%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,132.37 93 12.05%
2 JPMorgan 34,737.75 92 11.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,358.10 75 8.23%
4 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.49%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 6.79%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 29,266.66 88 7.72%
2 HSBC 28,056.63 83 7.40%
3 BNP Paribas 27,662.85 53 7.30%
4 Goldman Sachs 25,879.41 68 6.82%
5 JPMorgan 25,839.16 75 6.81%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 70,301.28 242 7.52%
2 JPMorgan 69,570.85 404 7.44%
3 HSBC 59,605.66 221 6.37%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,121.65 163 5.68%
5 Barclays 50,175.73 154 5.37%