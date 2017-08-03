Long dollars a long shot as investors doubt US reform
Public sector borrowers looking to bring long dated funding in dollars before the end of the year could likely have their hopes dashed, with investors sceptical that proposed US economic reform will come to fruition — providing downward pressure on dollar bond yields. At the same time, the sweet spot for euro issuance may also move toward the shorter end of the curve, with investors expecting an appreciation in the euro — which has helped Bund yields move lower — to slow.
The 10 year US Treasury yield was around 2.14% on Wednesday morning, roughly in line with its lows for 2017 and well below its peaks for the year of over 2.6%. That means top tier SSAs are unlikely to be able to offer enough juice to attract some
