Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate debt investors brace for expensive September

Corporate bond investors in Europe have shrugged off wider market noise surrounding increased tensions in the Korean Peninsula, and are instead focusing on whether they might be able to find any bargains at all in the September round of issuance.

  • By Michael Turner, Victor Jimenez
  • 11:15 AM

Although haven assets like rates products and gold have rallied on the news over the long weekend of North Korea firing a ballistic missile over northern Japan, there was little widening in corporate bond spreads, and on Wednesday the market looks primed for new deals.

“We’re going into ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 114,167.46 483 7.08%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 103,558.95 455 6.42%
3 Citi 89,928.43 461 5.57%
4 Goldman Sachs 76,222.19 309 4.72%
5 Barclays 72,938.35 314 4.52%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 20,370.84 87 8.96%
2 Barclays 17,863.41 66 7.86%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,688.73 60 6.90%
4 HSBC 13,918.39 60 6.12%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,663.14 65 5.57%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.04%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.94%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.84%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.37%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.25%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,067.99 186 10.79%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,997.02 158 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,038.94 119 7.64%
5 Barclays 15,537.71 103 6.97%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 24,169.35 92 6.93%
2 Deutsche Bank 23,930.76 83 6.86%
3 HSBC 22,789.31 104 6.53%
4 Citi 22,211.41 100 6.37%
5 BNP Paribas 21,404.37 97 6.14%