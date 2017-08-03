Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Eurex to introduce 'Market-on-Close' futures

Eurex Exchange, the derivatives market owned by Deutsche Börse Group, is to start trading EuroStoxx 50 'Market-on-close' (MOC) futures on October 30.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:15 PM

The MOC futures are a new innovation from Eurex that allow market participants to accurately trade into a EuroStoxx 50 future at a price that relates to the exact cash market closing level on each day.

“This is of particular importance to investors using or offering benchmarked ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 285,165.96 1055 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 259,321.12 1183 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 253,782.36 872 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 192,723.31 619 6.09%
5 Barclays 186,033.44 712 5.88%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,049.26 76 6.61%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,631.10 94 6.51%
4 BNP Paribas 22,287.05 124 5.25%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,398.26 115 4.80%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.84%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.93%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,899.85 66 6.82%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,111.93 58 6.37%