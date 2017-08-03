Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ICE to take over LBMA Silver Price in September

Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) benchmark subsidiary is planning to administer the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Silver Price benchmark from September 25, the exchange operator announced on Tuesday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:45 PM

ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), which already operates the LBMA Gold Price, will take over from Thomson Reuters and CME Group and operate the auction that drives the LBMA Silver Price.

The auction takes place at midday on working days, with prices determined in rounds lasting 30 seconds each ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 285,165.96 1055 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 259,321.12 1183 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 253,782.36 872 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 192,723.31 619 6.09%
5 Barclays 186,033.44 712 5.88%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,049.26 76 6.61%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,631.10 94 6.51%
4 BNP Paribas 22,287.05 124 5.25%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,398.26 115 4.80%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.84%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.93%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,899.85 66 6.82%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,111.93 58 6.37%