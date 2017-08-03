ICE to take over LBMA Silver Price in September

ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA), which already operates the LBMA Gold Price, will take over from Thomson Reuters and CME Group and operate the auction that drives the LBMA Silver Price.The auction takes place at midday on working days, with prices determined in rounds lasting 30 seconds each ...
