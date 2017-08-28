Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kulas departs from Santander amid exec reshuffle

Jason Kulas, CEO of Santander Consumer USA, departed last week to “pursue other opportunities”, according to a company statement on Monday.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 28 Aug 2017

Kulas resigned as a board member on August 25, and then as president and CEO of the company on August 27, according to an August 28 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Monday, the company announced Scott Powell as Kulas’s replacement. Powell has been the CEO ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,966.94 224 13.37%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,026.87 208 11.49%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 58,670.00 186 10.06%
4 JPMorgan 42,534.65 148 7.29%
5 Credit Suisse 33,823.06 101 5.80%