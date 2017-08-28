Hurricane Harvey throws spotlight on $8.9bn of CMBS loans
While the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey is yet to materialize, Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted $8.9bn of CMBS loans exposed to the affected Houston area on Monday.
The research report flagged a total of 712 loans with a balance of $8.9bn backed by properties in the Houston, Texas area. Multifamily, office and retail exposures form the largest property types, making up over 80% of the total exposure. A $193m loan secured on Willowbrook Mall forms
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.