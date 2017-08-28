Credit Suisse bolsters European CLO desk with new hire

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse confirmed on Monday that Constantin Hulst has joined the bank’s European CLO origination team. He reports to Michael Malek, head of European CLO structuring.
Hulst has joined from BNP Paribas where he worked in CLO structuring and origination.Credit Suisse’s CLO desk ...
