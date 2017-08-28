Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit Suisse bolsters European CLO desk with new hire

Credit Suisse has hired a former BNP Paribas CLO structurer for its London based European CLO origination team.

  • By David Bell
  • 28 Aug 2017

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse confirmed on Monday that Constantin Hulst has joined the bank’s European CLO origination team. He reports to Michael Malek, head of European CLO structuring.

Hulst has joined from BNP Paribas where he worked in CLO structuring and origination.

Credit Suisse’s CLO desk ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,966.94 224 13.37%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,026.87 208 11.49%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 58,670.00 186 10.06%
4 JPMorgan 42,534.65 148 7.29%
5 Credit Suisse 33,823.06 101 5.80%