The week in renminbi: CSRC wants stronger regulatory role for stock exchanges, MoF-based anti-graft official under investigation, BOC says cross-border RMB activity rose in second quarter

China Securities Regulatory Commission says stock exchanges should take up a more active regulatory role, the discipline commission puts anti-graft official stationed at the Ministry of Finance under investigation, and an index by Bank of China shows an uptick in cross-border renminbi activity in the second quarter.

