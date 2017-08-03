Watermark
Fed seeks opinions on reference rate proposals

The US Federal Reserve Board is seeking public comment on its ambition to produce three new reference rates based on overnight repurchase agreement transactions secured by Treasuries.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 04:45 PM

Daily publication of the new reference rates is set to begin in the first half of 2018.

The Fed believes that as the new reference rates will be based on actual transactions, secured by risk-free US Treasury securities, they will accurately represent the real cost of short-term secured borrowing.

