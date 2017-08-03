Watermark
SocGen bankers indicted for Libor manipulation

Two Société Générale bankers have been indicted for allegedly manipulating Libor and causing $170m worth of damage to global financial markets, the American Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:30 PM

The allegations concern Danielle Sindzingre, 54, Société Générale's global co-head of fixed income, credit and securities, and Muriel Bescond, 49, global head of short term derivatives.

The two were charged in the eastern district of New York with one count of conspiring to transmit false reports concerning market ...

