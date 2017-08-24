India’s Future Supply Chain readies $100m IPO

The company is working with joint global co-ordinators and bookrunning lead managers Citic CLSA, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura to prepare for the IPO. It has also appointed IDFC Bank, IIFL and Yes Securities to the bookrunner team.The leads will start premarketing the IPO in the week ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.