Auto, consumer ABS deals hit late summer pipeline

The primary US ABS market is seeing activity despite the seasonal slump in issuance, with deals from GM Financial, American Credit Acceptance and OneMain Financial moving through the pipeline.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 24 Aug 2017

Credit Suisse, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are leading the $607.1m OneMain unsecured consumer loan transaction. Borrowers in the pool have a weighted average FICO of 615, according to a Kroll Bond Rating Agency presale.

S&P Global Ratings, Kroll and DBRS assigned preliminary ratings of AA/AA/AA ...

