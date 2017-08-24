Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UK banks to duke out ‘diabolical measures’ in the High Court

The success of the UK’s ring fencing rules, which one analyst described as “the worst idea the [Financial Conduct Authority] has ever put forward” will rely on the UK’s courts, which will have to agree how to transfer customers and assets for eight UK banks. The court process will start in November and kick into high gear ahead of the final deadline of January 2019.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 24 Aug 2017

Ringfencing plans have been in the UK’s law since 2013, following the Independent Commission on Banking’s report in 2011. But details on the structure of the rules were scanty until 2015.

Banks knew that ring fencing would separate their retail businesses, including deposits and mortgages, from what ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 285,165.96 1055 9.02%
2 JPMorgan 259,163.35 1181 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 253,782.36 872 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 192,723.31 619 6.09%
5 Barclays 185,523.03 710 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,956.99 75 6.62%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,759.10 93 6.57%
4 BNP Paribas 22,170.45 123 5.25%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,966.59 113 4.73%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.85%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.93%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,899.85 66 6.83%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,111.93 58 6.38%