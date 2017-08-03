Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Gulf corps line up September trades

Bankers are expecting $5bn-$7bn of supply from Gulf corporates in the second half of this year, as funding officials rush to lock in financing ahead of an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:30 PM
Non-financial corporates from the Gulf have issued $4.8bn of bonds so far this year, according to Dealogic, and the annual volume is likely to surpass the $9.8bn issued in the whole of 2016 should the predicted amount of bonds come to market. Still, volumes will fall far short ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,425.06 209 10.07%
2 HSBC 42,646.64 242 9.45%
3 JPMorgan 38,644.22 178 8.56%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,106.03 91 5.12%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,042.29 146 4.66%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.51%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 13.04%
3 JPMorgan 11,461.94 38 12.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.63%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.55%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.26%
2 Citi 16,152.98 59 12.12%
3 HSBC 10,207.12 52 7.66%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.35%
5 BNP Paribas 7,684.94 22 5.77%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,425.22 20 9.01%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,097.17 18 7.79%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.52%
4 UniCredit 1,759.22 13 6.54%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,260.28 12 4.68%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 9,651.95 136 21.71%
2 ICICI Bank 4,323.81 111 9.73%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,252.69 112 9.57%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.60%
5 HDFC Bank 2,210.92 60 4.97%